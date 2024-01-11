Maine begins paying rent for homeless migrants

Maine has begun paying rent for homeless immigrants living in apartments located in the town of Brunswick.The state budgeted nearly $3.5 million to provide 60 migrant families in Brunswick with two years of rent. Maine expects the immigrants to “gain the means” to pay housing costs through state “support” and “guidance.”The state is also supplying $100,000 to dozens of Brunswick migrants for a year’s worth of asylum application and work authorization assistance. The legal support seeks to ensure immigrants receive work approval “as soon as possible” so they can “provide for themselves,” reduce pressure on public programs and help local economies by joining the workforce. “Through this program, family members work together to support each other’s goals and achieve long-term stability with the help of a bridging case manager/coach,” a Joint Select Committee on Housing report states.The Brunswick apartments’ planner, Developer’s Collaborative, estimates it has constructed 24 one and two-bedroom residences so far. Brunswick Human Services Director Deb Crocker believes the move has been somewhat challenging for the migrants.

READ MORE