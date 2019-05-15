THE MIRROR:

The woman, named Lovely Acosta, 26, had been working for a wealthy family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for several months.

She is said to have angered her employers after leaving a piece of expensive furniture outside in the scorching heat, where it risked being faded by the sun.

A colleague, also from the Philippines, took pictures of the alleged punishment in a bid to expose the family’s cruel work practices.

The shocking images showed the maid tied by her wrists and legs to a tree in the family’s garden on May 9.

Her employers were allegedly trying to show her the effects of staying outside in under the sun.

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was made aware of the situation and successfully helped the mother-of-two to return home.