Magnitude-5.1 earthquake in Ventura County shakes parts of Southern California

Mother Nature dealt Southern California a one-two punch Sunday when an earthquake in Ventura County triggered widespread shaking on the same day as the region was drenched by its first tropical storm in decades.

The magnitude-5.1 earthquake at 2:41 p.m. startled Southern Californians who were already braced for the remnant of Hurricane Hilary, which had already brought hours of steady rain during the region’s driest month of the year. There were at least a dozen aftershocks of magnitude-3.0 or greater.

The earthquake was centered about four miles southeast of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

