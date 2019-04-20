NEW YORK POST:
New pics from the White House show a grinning President Trump posing with influential conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Trump’s Florida golf course.
In one shot from the Friday outing, Trump, sporting a white baseball cap with a “USA” logo, stands next to Limbaugh with a panoramic view of the Trump International Golf Club behind them.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson joins the duo in another photo, in which Trump flashes the thumbs-up sign.
Limbaugh is seen as a key Trump ally. His syndicated radio show draws 14 million listeners weekly, according to industry analysts.
Photos from Trump’s golf outings are rarely shared by the White House.
More at the NY Post
Advertisements
One thought on “MAGA=MAKE AMERICA GOLF AGAIN”
I love it. Mr. President, as hard as you work for us 24/7? I want you to have R&R and hang with people you like. And Rush is a serious patriot.