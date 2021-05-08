The Gateway Pundit:

The Left will have a real problem in the 2021 elections as the return of President Donald J. Trump’s signature ‘MAGA’ Rallies make a comeback, giving him a massive audience to talk about his endorsements that they can not censor him from.

Jason Miller, one of Trump’s long-time senior advisors, posted on Twitter on Saturday, confirming a story in MIC.Com that laid out the details of the popular campaign events that Trump used in 2016 to change the face of campaigning and politics.

In the article retweeted by Miller, the author Rafi Schwartz decries the power of Trump to mobilize large groups of voters who vote with pinpoint accuracy, assisting the candidates Trump chooses.

And now, according to one of his top aides, Trump could be on the cusp of bringing back the Nuremberg-esque rallies that defined his presidency, and brought a traveling circus of violence and stiffed bills to cities across the country,” Schwartz reported with fear in his tone.

The hysteria the left has for Trump rallies really has more to do with the mobilizing power of Trump as a better Community Organizer than they could dream of being. Trump rallies are in fact such a hot-button issue that the Mainstream Media spends countless hours trying to discredit the phenomenon.

The victories Trump has assisted with, for candidates around the country, are legendary yet the left claims otherwise, trying to gaslight Americans about the power of the MAGA gatherings.

Consider this article from NBC News right after the 2020 election where NBC is mocking Trump’s rallies say he underperformed in the battleground areas where he held them:

“Comparing Trump campaign stops over the last two weeks of the race to election results shows that in the overwhelming majority of cases, Trump underperformed his 2016 margins in the counties he visited, in some cases by large amounts,” Chuck Todd told NBC audiences, completely ignore the fact that those were the same places Democrats targeted mail-in ballot campaigns.

More at The Gateway Pundit