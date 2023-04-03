Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s formal super PAC backing his 2024 presidential campaign, says there is no question that the “criminal indictment” against him is just “political persecution,” noting that the “only crime” he committed is being the “greatest threat to those in power.”

“There is no question about whether this is a legitimate criminal indictment or if it is a political persecution. It is absolutely the latter, Leavitt told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday. “The American people see this for what it is, legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, even those who are not very fond of Donald Trump, the man himself, have said, ‘this case has no legal grounding, there is no crime.’”

“This is what the Democrats do. They make up a crime. They accuse Trump of it, then they try and go and find it. No different with [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg,” Leavitt determined.

The MAGA Inc. super PAC spokeswoman was referring to the Manhattan grand jury voting last Thursday to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, will reportedly be announced in the coming days. However, it will reportedly include more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in New York.

