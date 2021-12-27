Mediaite

Controversial cartoonist Ben Garrison’s latest offering takes aim at former President Donald Trump – who once invited him to the White House for a social media summit. Garrison’s cartoon shows a distraught Trump riding in the back of the “Big Pharma Vaccine Bandwagon” through a crowd of booing onlookers wearing what appear to be MAGA hats. In the cartoon Trump is making a pained face, while an exclamation and question mark ring next to his ear. The cartoon appears to be a reaction to Trump’s recent statements supporting the Covid-19 vaccinations. Trump grabbed attention earlier in the week when he announced he had received his booster shot. He doubled down later in the week in an interview with Candace Owens, saying the vaccines are keeping people from dying. “The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” Trump added. Garrison is a fierce critic of the Covid-19 vaccines and made headlines in September for treating his severe case of the virus with beet juice and ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug often prescribed for livestock and not shown to be effective in combating Covid-19, a virus, in humans.

