The next generation of Italian mobsters are infuriating Mafia bosses by flaunting their flashy lifestyles on TikTok.

Gangsters in Naples are using the social media platform to post videos which show them driving expensive cars, partying at popular clubs and swigging bottles of champagne.

Crescenzo Marino, the son of a Camorra boss, has more than 43,000 followers and nearly 900,000 likes.

The Camorra is based in Campania, centred around Naples, and is the oldest and largest criminal organisation in Italy.

Marino’s TikTok account includes clips of him wearing elaborate designer clothing and watches, cruising around Paris in a Ferrari, playing with pitbulls and meeting well-known rappers.

Son of 'Italian Mafia boss' Crescenzo Marino's elaborate social media life

