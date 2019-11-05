NEW YORK POST:

Mafia cop Louis Eppolito — who along with his partner Stephen Caracappa helped whack several men for the Lucchese crime family — died on Sunday while serving a life sentence in federal prison, law-enforcement sources told the Post. He was 71.

The ex-NYPD detective was serving a life sentence at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson for the eight contract killings that he and Caracappa helped carry out starting in the 1980s.

“Louis died in a hospital with dignity and caring people around him,” his wife, Frances Ann Eppolito, told The Post.

His daughter, Andrea Eppolito-Fisher, mourned her father’s death in a Facebook post Sunday.

“My father, Louis John Eppolito, died peacefully in his sleep at 9:03 pm,” she wrote in the message.

“He died like he lived, on his own terms, as a fighter. And I will miss him and love him forever,” she added.