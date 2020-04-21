BREITBART

Greek police have seized 11 tonnes of antiseptic gel from a warehouse owned by a Roma mafia boss who sought to profit from the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Police found the medical equipment in a warehouse in Elefsina near Athens that reportedly belongs to 40-year-old Dimitriou Sefentinoglou, also known by his nickname “Sefkis”. The police were able to confiscate the products, which were imported from Cyprus, because the antiseptic gel had not been declared to the government as per Greece’s emergency measures designed to combat the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

