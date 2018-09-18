THE GUARDIAN:

A viral video showing Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro feasting on a steak prepared by a celebrity chef at a time many in his crisis-racked nation are going hungry has provoked fury from opponents of the embattled socialist leader.

Maduro visited the famed Nusr-Et steakhouse in Istanbul when he stopped over briefly in Turkey on the way home from a trip to China to raise investment.

In the videos, he can be seen puffing on a cigar from a personalized box while he and first lady Cilia Flores watch owner Nusret Gökçe, in dark aviator glasses and a tight black T-shirt, cut into a steak in flamboyant fashion.

Gökçe, a world renowned restaurateur better known by his nickname “Salt Bae”, posted the videos on his Instagram account, which has 16 million followers. His other videos show him serving customers like Diego Maradona and posing as Don Corleone from the Godfather movies.

Gökçe later deleted the images and a thank you post to Maduro.

But by that time the videos had already generated a maelstrom of criticism for Maduro, who was forced to put a lighter spin on the dining experience. Appearing on television on Monday night, Maduro called the meal a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and thanked Gökçe for his hospitality, saying he hoped to see him soon in Caracas.