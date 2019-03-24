Maduro Vows ‘Deep’ Change in Venezuela Government Amid Pressure

Says government must resolve problems with less bureaucracy

Still blames U.S. and other forces for nation’s decline

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro vowed a major shake-up in his government, a sign he is feeling pressure from U.S. sanctions and an international outcry for him to resign. “I will in the coming hours announce new government methods and a profound change in the entire government of Venezuela,” Maduro said in a speech at a political rally broadcast on state television. “We need to renew ourselves, refresh, improve, change.”

