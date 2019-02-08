BREITBART:

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro congratulated the heads of a government program known as “Salsa Heart” on Twitter Friday, attempting to move the spotlight away from his refusal to step down following his constitutional replacement by President Juan Guaidó and towards a tropical dance initiative meant to keep youth from protesting against socialism.

Salsa is a Caribbean music genre originating in Puerto Rico, Cuba, and New York City, but popular throughout Latin America and in the Caribbean particularly. Maduro launched the “Salsa Heart” initiative amid a wave of protests in 2017.

“I congratulate the ‘Salsa Heart’ movement for its two years of filling neighborhoods and communities in Venezuela with joy, to the beat of the clave and the bongos,” Maduro wrote on Twitter. “It is an achievement of the Revolution that shows the identity and cultural diversity of our beloved Fatherland.”