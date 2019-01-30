THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD:

As the opposition campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro dramatically escalated, the warren-like streets of the Puerta Caracas slum filled with pot-banging, anti-government demonstrators.

A culture centre run by Maduro loyalists was burnt down. Hungry, beaten-down residents felt a rush of hope.

Then night fell, along with the boot steps of government forces.



Maduro called the arsonists “fascist criminals,” and residents in the western Caracas enclave paid the price. Mask-wearing special forces, locals said, swarmed the suburb last week, kicking in doors, rounding up young people and imposing a curfew.

The assault on Puerta Caracas is part of what observers call the most ruthless crackdown unleashed by Maduro since coming to power in 2013. Over the past week, similar operations have extended to at least five other rebellious slums across the capital, leaving 35 people dead – including victims as young as 16 – and more than 850 arrested.

“There haven’t been any more protests,” said the mother of a 26-year-old man who was detained by intelligence officers. Declining to give her name out of fear of reprisals, she said she has not heard from her son since Wednesday. “I don’t think anyone here will dare go out again.”

The internationally backed effort to oust Maduro – led by Juan Guaido, who has been proclaimed the country’s president by the opposition-controlled National Assembly – created the most serious challenge to Maduro since he succeeded the late Hugo Chavez almost six years ago.

But as the government has felt increasingly threatened, it has also become more aggressive.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor asked the pro-government Supreme Court to prohibit Guaido from leaving the country and to freeze his bank accounts, prompting the United States, which a day earlier sanctioned Venezuela’s state-run oil company, to warn that there would be “serious consequences” if Guaido is harmed.

But the reprisals are being felt most acutely by the people of Venezuela.



