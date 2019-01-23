NEW YORK POST:

Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he’s cutting off relations with the US, and giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country, Fox News reported.

The socialist leader ordered a review of Venezuela’s relationship with the US after the Trump administration officially recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s interim president.

Hundreds of thousands of opposition protesters flooded the streets of Caracas, the capital, and other cities in the impoverished nation to protest Maduro’s autocratic rule.