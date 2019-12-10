BREITBART:

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro delivered his annual Christmas message on Sunday, with wife Cilia Flores declaring a “climate of union, happiness, and peace” despite widespread hunger, disease, and general societal collapse.

“I can say that a climate of union, happiness, and peace is breathed throughout the country,” the “First Combatant” Flores said, wishing that “Venezuelan traditions fill every home, town, and city that we recognize ourselves as a great family.”

Despite leading the type of socialist regime typically adverse to religion and its accompanying ceremonies, Maduro also celebrated the “time of the year when the hope of humanity is renewed, thanks to the message of love that symbolizes the birth of the Child God,” according to state media.

“Because the light will always overcome the darkness, the joy, and the sadness,” he said in a televised address from Miraflores Palace.