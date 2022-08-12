There’s more than one fashion plate in this famous family.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” music and style icon Madonna revealed her son David Banda, 16, is already out-dressing her.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she told Fallon on Wednesday night.

“It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

The “Material Girl” wasn’t joking. Back in May, the mother-son duo matched in Adidas outfits at the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

