Madonna responded to people criticizing her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards by blaming “ageism and misogyny,” as well as “a long lens camera” that “would distort anyone’s face.”

After seeing Madonna introduce Sam Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance at the Grammys, the public quickly took to social media to discuss the pop star’s face and speculate about what types of plastic surgery she has had.

Madonna reacted to the criticism by taking to social media to blame the “ageism,” “misogyny,” and the type of camera that was used to photograph her.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” Madonna added. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the pop star continued.

READ MORE