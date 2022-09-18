An accused jilted madman who flew into an ax-wielding rage at a Lower East Side McDonald’s was released without bail at his arraignment, authorities said Sunday.

Michael Palacios, 31, who allegedly grabbed an ax and trashed the Delancey Street fast-food joint in a fit early Friday, was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal-mischief and possession-of-weapons charges hours later and freed, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Neither charge is eligible for bail under the state’s lenient criminal-justice reforms.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Palacios slammed two tables and a plate-glass partition during the early-morning rampage.

Palacios also told cops, “I have a pocket knife in my bike,” according to the complaint.

A witness to the wild caught-on-video incident said Palacios went off when a woman at the restaurant “rejected” him after he continually tried to talk to her.

