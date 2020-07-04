The Sun:

The British socialite’s every move was being monitored at Merrimack County Jail, in New Hampshire, sources have told The Sun.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday morning by FBI agents on charges that she helped find young girls for Epstein.

It is just an hour away from the huge £800,000 home where she was holed up before the arrest.

Friends revealed she had up to £16million in the bank and had been spending time cooking, boxing and reading books by Boris Johnson at the 156-acre estate.

Now Maxwell, 58, is being closely guarded at the US lock-up … a cell at Merrimack County Jail, New Hampshire.

A prison source said: “Given the death of Jeffrey Epstein in jail, everybody is obviously concerned about making sure nothing happens to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Her security is a top priority. The case is being handled extremely sensitively.”

Read more at The Sun