CNET:

Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman is famous for saying, “What? Me worry?” But the iconic character now has real cause for concern as it’s the end of a comedy magazine with a legacy spanning almost 70 years.

As reported by CNET’s sister site Comicbook.com on Wednesday, the popular satirical magazine now published by DC Comics will cease to exist in its current format by the end of the year. Mad Magazine, which launched in 1952 at EC Comics, is best known for its celebrity and political satire, adult humor and whimsical comics.

Contributors David DeGrand and Evan Dorkin took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment.

“I need to clarify the MAD rumors: MAD isn’t shutting down but is only leaving the newsstand and will be sold to the direct market,” DeGrand tweeted on Wednesday evening. “The best thing to do is buy MAD and support it as much as possible, it’s not going away!”