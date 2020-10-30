USA Today:

“Churchill granddaughter: I’m an artist, but it’s time for me to speak out on politics“

Savage: “SHE’S A TOTAL SOLD-OUT LEFTIST”

Some men change their party for the sake of their principles. Others change their principles for the sake of their party.” — Winston S. Churchill

“I was brought up a Conservative in London and today consider myself an Independent. I have lived in the United States since the 1970s, and I am proud to be an American citizen. It is with my grandfather’s words very much in mind that I have written this.

In 1900, my grandfather was elected to Parliament as a Conservative member. In 1904, he dramatically “crossed the floor” and sat on the bench with the Liberals. Later, in 1924, he rejoined the Conservative Party — giving rise to his famously reported quip that “anyone can rat, but it takes a certain amount of ingenuity to re-rat.”

I am often asked, “What do you think Winston Churchill would say about the present situation, here in America?” I seldom speak of my grandfather publicly — I prefer to be known as the artist I have been most of my life — and while I certainly wouldn’t dream of putting words into his mouth, I believe I now must speak out.

President Donald Trump’s inaction and lies about the COVID-19 crisis have persisted as hundreds of thousands of American lives are being lost. When under attack for playing down the dangers of the virus, his defense has been to compare himself as a leader to Winston Churchill.

My grandfather did not mince words about the Nazi threat — or say something like, “Hitler will be gone — disappear — like a miracle!” He trusted people with the truth, even when difficult. No! Winston Churchill did not promise the British people a rose garden.

What he actually said when he became prime minister in World War II was, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” The members of Parliament of all parties gave him a standing ovation, and together, the country got to work.

Many of my grandfather’s finest hours were crucial moments in the war, working with Democratic presidents, both Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Trump has broken many international alliances, which will take time and diplomacy to heal and rebuild. “

