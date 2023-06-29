France erupted in violence for a second night Wednesday as security forces moved to prevent more protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

Around 2,000 riot police were initially deployed in suburbs around Paris after a 17-year-old was shot in the chest at point-blank range during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

France’s interior minister said a further 40,000 police officers will deployed overnight Thursday to squash any fresh outbreaks of violence.

The teenager’s mother called for a march on Thursday in tribute to her only child.

The death sparked clashes and arson attacks in several of the capital’s suburbs overnight and across the next 24 hours with 31 people arrested and 24 police officers injured, as Breitbart London reported.

