Despite claiming that “France has little dependence on Russian gas,” President Macron announced that public lighting would be turned off at night to save energy.

Macron made the comments during a televised interview to commemorate Bastille Day.

Asserting that “the summer, early autumn will be very hard” for French people due to the war in Ukraine, Macron said that a total cutoff of Russian gas was looking very likely.

In response, French citizens are being told to engage in energy “sobriety” and prepare for even higher food prices as Macron announced public lighting will be turned off at night in some places.

“From now on, I will ask public bodies, and all companies that can, to consume less,” said Macron. “We will create a program and try to use lighting less in the evenings. We are launching a load reduction and sobriety program.”

“We have to prepare for a scenario in which we have to give up Russian gas completely,” he added.

Despite these rather drastic pronouncements, the French President still insisted that “France has little dependence on Russian gas.”

He also claimed that the energy crisis wasn’t caused by sanctions on Russia because “energy prices started to rise even before the war.”

