Mackenzie Phillips opens up about her 10-year incestuous affair with her own FATHER, Mamas & Papas frontman John

Mackenzie Phillips has opened up to sister Chynna about the 10-year incestuous affair she had with their father, The Mamas & the Papas frontman John, revealing how she ultimately forgave him for raping her and turning the abuse into a consensual relationship.

The 64-year-old One Day At A Time star appeared on Chynna’s YouTube channel where the pair discussed their tumultuous childhoods and the trauma that they carried from those experiences.Mackenzie, who is the daughter of John and first wife Susan Stuart Adams, made a bombshell revelation in her 2009 memoir, High On Arrival, claiming that her father first raped her when she was 19 — on the night before her wedding to Jeff Sessler.But as her life began to spiral out of control on drugs, the sex became consensual for almost a decade, she said.

