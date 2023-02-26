Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, censored an art exhibit featuring the work of an Iranian-American woman with a content warning and curtains after Muslim students complained. The college described its censorship by saying it “prepared the gallery to prevent unintentional or non-consensual viewing of certain works and added a content warning.”

An exhibit at the school’s Law Warschaw Gallery featured art by Iranian-American artist Taravat Talepasand, which included depictions of partially-clothed women wearing a hijab or a niqab, according to a report by the College Fix.

“Talepasand explores how women navigate the geographic and physiological boundaries between East and West, revealing women’s bodies and perspectives becoming surfaces imprinted with the uncertainties of political and social upheavals,” read a description of the art exhibit.

“This exhibition is a record of one Iranian-American woman’s attempts to grapple with her difficult legacy, to transform it visually, to make something both beautiful and uncomfortable of this condition,” the description added.

The art exhibit was briefly closed by the college, before being reopened with content warnings and art pieces hidden behind curtains following Muslim students’ complaints.

READ MORE