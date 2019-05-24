EXPRESS UK:

BREAKING NEWS: A bomb has exploded in downtown Lyon, France. Initial reports of 7 people injured, 2 seriously. Massive police response.

DEVELOPING… pic.twitter.com/dF76hD0cCP — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) May 24, 2019

A blast in rue Victor Hugo has wounded at least 13 people, including a young girl, Le Figaro newspaper wrote citing well-informed sources. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a “parcel bomb” filled with “nails, screws and bolts” dropped off by a man on a bike, local newspaper Le Progres said.

Le Progres wrote: “According to our information, the package, filled with nails, screws and bolts, was laid in the street.”

Several eye-witnesses saw a man on a bike dropping off a suitcase in front of a bakery, le Brioche Doree. The package exploded just a couple of minutes later.

The suspect is now wanted by the police, Le Figaro wrote quoting Aurélie Bonnet Saint-Georges, deputy mayor of the 2nd district of Lyon where rue Victor Hugo is located.