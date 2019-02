NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Mark Meadows brought Lynne Patton, a top Trump administration housing official, to a House panel on Wednesday to challenge Michael Cohen’s claims that President Trump is racist.

Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, accused Cohen of making “very demeaning comments about the president that Miss Patton doesn’t agree with” during the House Oversight Committee hearing.

“She says as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Ala., that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was a racist,” Meadows, head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said about Patton, who is black. “How do you reconcile the two of those?”

Cohen shot back: “As neither should I as the son of a Holocaust survivor.”

Meadows continued that he has talked to the president over 300 times and has never heard Trump utter one racist comment.

“Do you have proof?” Meadows asked.

“Ask Miss Patton how many people who are black executives at the Trump Organization. and the answer is zero,” Cohen said.