Luxury for Illegals, Moldy Food for our Navy Sailors Share on facebookTweet on twitter A Navy Veteran Exposes the Gross Food Served on Warships in a Viral Facebook Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Military.Housing.SlumLords. (@_military_housing_slumlords_) Thread: 2 videos-Employees at a #immigrant #NYC hotel #RowNYC are complaining about horrible conditions, hostile environment, unsanitary conditions, drinking alcohol🍺, cooking 🍳 in rooms which both are not allowed #Immigration! @NYCMayor @KathyHochul @POTUS @VP video #1/2 pic.twitter.com/an5MA4ewFp— 💙Saucy_Sis💙 (@Saucy_Sis) January 11, 2023 Related