WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Luxury designer brand, Loewe, was forced to apologize after they produced a shirt and pants combo that a fashion group described as a “Holocaust concentration camp uniform.”

Fashion brand Loewe called out for selling $950 shirt resembling – Holocaust concentration camp uniform – and immediately removed item this week. pic.twitter.com/c8b8NwmGmc November 23, 2019

“It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind,” the company said in a statement. “It was absolutely never our intention, and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering.”

The Spanish brand sold the matching striped shirt and pants, which critics quickly pointed out the resemblance to Nazi-era Germany. Together the pants and shirt retailed for $1,840.

Loewe has pulled the outfit from its site, but it was still available at other outlets as of Sunday. Industry watchdog Diet Prada was the first to point out the similarity, stating, “Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 ensemble from @loewe‘s William De Morgan capsule, a collection meant to ‘capture a freedom of imagination.'”