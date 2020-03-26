NY POST

Disturbing video shows how COVID-19 ravaged the lungs of a patient who had been asymptomatic just days earlier. Dr. Keith Mortman, the chief of thoracic surgery at George Washington University Hospital, said the hospital created a 360-degree image of the lungs of a 59-year-old male patient who had been generally healthy except for a history of high blood pressure, CNN reported.In the scans, the yellow areas, which highlight the infected and inflamed regions, cover both of the lungs.

