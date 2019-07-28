New York Post:

A man went berserk on a Seattle street, ripping the sunroof off a car and using it to beat a parking-enforcement officer, reports say.

The violent spree started about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when 28-year-old Alexander Ormiston allegedly tried to strangle a random person in downtown Seattle, Wash., according to KOMO News.

Ormiston then took off down the street, jumping on top of cars, and landing on a windshield, according to King5 News.

Dramatic video shows Ormiston then climb on top of a Honda Civic, peel off the sunroof and chase down a parking-enforcement officer, attacking him with a piece of it, authorities said.