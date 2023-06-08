Epoch Times

Are you kidding me.



These two employees were FIRED for calling the cops on shoplifters.



HAS THE WORLD GONE BACKWARDS???? pic.twitter.com/4iglYKVYip — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 27, 2023

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald defended the firing of two employees who confronted three masked thieves robbing a Georgia store and called the police, with McDonald saying that company policy is for staff to “let the theft occur” and not try to intervene. “We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft,” McDonald told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Friday, with “educators” being the company’s way of referring to their employees. “We put the safety of our team, of our guests, front and center. It’s only merchandise,” he added. “They’re trained to step back, let the theft occur, know that there’s technology and there’s cameras and we’re working with law enforcement.” The two former staff members—Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers—told local news outlets that they called the police after a group of robbers entered the store earlier in May. “We didn’t really feel very protected or know what else to do,” Rogers, 23, told local TV station 11Alive.

