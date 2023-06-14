Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced Wednesday his country has begun receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons and “everything is ready” for their deployment.

“It could take just a few days for us to get what we had asked for, and even a bit more,” he boasted.

Lukashenko was evasive about how many Russian nuclear bombs are actually in Belarus at the moment, saying only that the requested inventory is being delivered “little by little.” He insisted that, as of Wednesday morning, he is in possession of “missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia” and they would reach their deployment positions “in several days.”

Lukashenko claimed the weapons delivered by Russia are “three times more powerful” than the bombs dropped on Imperial Japan in World War II.

If Lukashenko is telling the truth, it would mark the first time Russia has moved nuclear weapons beyond its borders since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

