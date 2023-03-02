SEVEN people have been rushed to the hospital after severe turbulence on a flight led to an emergency landing on Wednesday.

THE VIEW FROM INSIDE: New video shows food that went flying from what passengers describe as a “free fall" on Lufthansa Flight 469. The plane was flying from Austin to Frankfurt when it diverted to Dulles due to significant turbulence. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/hwvG61hQUp — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) March 2, 2023

Terrified passengers were heard screaming with reports of broken glass in the cabin during the emergency on Lufthansa Flight 469.

The plane was flying from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany when it was forced to land at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The extent of the injuries to those who were taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Footage taken from inside the cabin shows food boxes and pamphlets strewn in the aisle way.

Cups and silverware were also hurled onto the floor during the turbulence.

READ MORE