The third and last teen suspect in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors has been arrested, law enforcement sources told The Post on Wednesday. Luciano Lewis, 14, surrendered to police with his lawyer Wednesday morning and is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court later Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 11 killing of the 18-year-old, the sources said. Police have previously interviewed Lewis, but he was initially let go uncharged. He will be charged as an adult.

