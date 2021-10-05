BREITBART:

Prior to MAGA Trump supporters raising more than $2 million to help with his legal costs, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller publicly denounced help from the former president and his son, saying he would “rather sit in jail” than accept their support.

Scheller became a household name among conservatives this past August when he publicly criticized the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan while demanding accountability from senior leadership. Immediately after his post went viral, Scheller was fired after 17 years of service. Last week, a Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed that Scheller was placed in military jail as he waits for a preliminary hearing.

Less than a week after Scheller’s arrest, the Pipe Hitter Foundation set up a fundraiser for the Marine and amassed over $2 million. As Insider noted, the foundation is “run by former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted in 2019 after posing with the dead body of an ISIS captive” until Trump granted him clemency in November 2020.

