ABC 7:

A San Francisco man has been identified by Sonoma County investigators as the person shot by deputies after going an LSD-fueled rampage in Bodega Bay on the 4th of July.

32-year old Betai Koffi is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by deputies three times while driving a stolen truck.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking after going on a drug-fueled rampage.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department released new bizarre details about the case in an extensive press release Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, Koffi and five friends had rented a house in Bodega Bay for the long July Fourth weekend.

Koffi’s friends told investigators he consumed two hits of LSD and became delusional.

They were able to calm him down, but a short time later Koffi took two additional hits of LSD and that’s when things got out of control.