Page Six:

Including Anthony Scaramucci’s wife!

Taja Cone, the real-estate agent wife of former Yankee player David Cone, has interviewed for a spot on the “Real Housewives of New York” four times.

She’s in disbelief that they ­haven’t said yes to her yet.

“My life is so perfect for TV that it’s unbelievable to me that they don’t see that. And that’s the truth,” said Cone, whose husband is now a commentator for the Yankees on the YES Network.

“I don’t think they get the Yankee logo — how important that is in New York. Are they serious?”

She’s not alone in her desire.

In recent weeks, both Tori Spelling and Deidre Scaramucci — the wife of short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci — have proclaimed their ­unabashed longing to join the ranks of the women who scream, fight, divorce and drink on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise.