The man suspected of killing five and injuring eight at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, was a star athlete in high school who allegedly suffered so many concussions, he wore a helmet at basketball games.

Police identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, 25, an employee at the bank who livestreamed his rampage on Instagram before police shot him dead on Monday.

When he was a freshman at the Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Sturgeon was an all-around athlete, playing basketball, football and running track.

As his father was the head coach of the team, a former classmate told the Daily Beast that Sturgeon was known as “Mr. Floyd Central.”

However, the classmate, who asked to remain anonymous, noted that Sturgeon oddly wore a helmet while playing basketball due to multiple concussions he suffered while playing football.

