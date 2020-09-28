Louisville man facing federal charges after asking for $30K on Facebook Live to shoot Louisville police officers

WDRB – Louisville:

A Louisville man has been arrested by federal authorities for allegedly asking for $30,000 to shoot Louisville Metro Police officers while waving a pistol on Facebook Live. 

In a news release, the United States Attorney’s office said during a Facebook Live on Sept. 23, Cortez Edwards asked for $30,000 “to shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers on scene for a disturbance in the street in front of his residence.”

Edwards, 29, was arrested following a search warrant on Sunday, where special agents located a semi-automatic pistol on the couch near where he was sleeping at the time, according to authorities. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on Sunday morning. 

Edwards has been previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance. 

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. 

Read more at WDRB

