Chilling police dispatch audio has revealed how before going out in a hail of bullets, Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon left a voicemail message to a friend, saying that he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank.”

The site Broadcastify has released more than 31 minutes of audio, which provides a detailed look at the police response to Monday’s deadly mass shooting in real-time.

On the recording, responding officers ask to send EMS after discovering one of their colleagues shot in the head on the steps of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Louisville cops tell the dispatcher that they could be ambushed if they try to approach the bank, and at one point gunshots are heard on the recording, with officers yelling, “shots fired!”

