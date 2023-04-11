Louisville gunman Connor Sturgeon began his rampage Monday by shooting a woman in the back — and it took him just a minute to carry out the massacre before he paused and waited for police to arrive, according to his Instagram livestream.

The footage documenting the harrowing incident has been scrubbed from the social media platform, but a Louisville city official described its contents to CNN.

Sturgeon, 25, was reportedly suicidal and on the verge of getting fired from Old National Bank when he carried out the mass shooting, which left five people dead and eight others wounded.

Sturgeon’s now-deleted livestream — which The Post has not been able to independently review and verify — reportedly opens with a shot from his assault rifle as a female worker inside the bank says “good morning” to him.

“You need to get out of here,” Sturgeon tells the woman in the video, then tries to shoot her in the back when she turns to flee.

His first attempt to gun down the woman fails because the safety on his rifle is still on and it is not yet loaded, according to the official speaking to CNN.

