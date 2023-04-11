A manager at Old National Bank witnessed her colleagues being murdered live on a Microsoft Teams session as their Louisville office was attacked by a recently fired employee on Monday morning.

Five people were killed when Connor Sturgeon took an AR-15 rifle into his workplace and began blasting his senior colleagues. Nine others were wounded, including two police officers – one of whom had only been with the force 10 days.

Sturgeon was shot and killed by cops inside Old National Bank.

Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN: ‘I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that.’

Another colleague, Troy Haste, was in the room when Sturgeon, 25, opened fire. He survived, but was spattered in his colleagues’ blood as he left the bank.

It later emerged that Haste and Sturgeon were already acquaintances, having been pictured together in September at what appeared to be a building site where bank staff could volunteer.

