Louisiana’s outgoing anti-prison Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards pardons 56 inmates – including 40 MURDERERS

Louisiana’s outgoing governor has pardoned 40 convicted murders in the final three months of his rule in a bid to end the state’s unwelcome reputation as the most incarcerated in the nation.

John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat governor in the South, will leave office on January 8, after serving the maximum of two four-year terms.

The 57-year-old lawyer has made reducing Louisiana’s prison population a priority.

Per capita, Louisiana locks up more people than any other democracy on earth, with 1,094 people per 100,000 behind bars, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. By comparison, the U.S. as a whole locks up 664 per 100,000; the U.K only 129.

In 2017, Edwards signed into law a bill that has shortened some prison sentences; kept certain nonviolent offenders out of prison; expanded eligibility for parole and provided more money to educate and train ex-offenders.

And since October, he has pardoned 56 inmates statewide – including 40 convicted murderers.

