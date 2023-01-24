Four male suspects have been arrested in the rape of a Louisiana State University sorority member after she was later dumped on the side of the road and fatally struck by a car following a night of drinking, police said.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, turned themselves in Monday, more than a week after 19-year-old Madison Brooks was fatally struck in Baton Rouge, the Advocate reported.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy who had not been identified because he is a minor, turned himself in on Sunday, the outlet reported.

Brooks had been drinking at Reggie’s, a bar near the LSU campus where she met the 17-year-old suspect on Jan. 15, the newspaper reported.

She left between 1 and 2 a.m. with the teen and the three other suspects, according to an arrest warrant.

Carver admitted to police that Brooks “was very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words,” the document states.

