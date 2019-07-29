THE WASHINGTON TIMES – ETHAN EPSTEIN

For decades, “the great sucking sound” of outsourcing flowed in one direction. Jobs of all kinds migrated from high-wage countries to their impoverished counterparts. Think textiles moving from the Carolinas to India, and autos from Michigan to Mexico. China was the biggest beneficiary, as U.S. manufacturers were attracted to its massive, low-wage labor force and minimal environmental standards.

Yet in a strange twist, China has begun outsourcing its own dirty industries back to the U.S. often with the help and “incentives” of American politicians. At least that’s what’s happening here in St. James, a small parish, population 22,000, nestled between New Orleans and Baton Rouge on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Wanhua Chemical, a Chinese company deeply tied to the Communist Party, is the latest company to set its sights on St. James. It plans to build a $1.25 billion facility here to manufacture MDI, a component of polyurethane foam. The plant will spew some 300 tons of toxic air emissions a year, including 1,700 pounds a year of phosgene — a gas used in chemical warfare. Another 10 million pounds per year of toxic liquid waste will be produced as well. Any sort of mishap at the plant would represent a nightmare scenario too: a 2016 explosion at one of Wanhua’s plants in China killed four workers.