In a four-hour speech peppered with antisemitic rhetoric, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan attacked the United States, accusing it of harming and killing millions of people domestically and “around the world” while claiming the country has yet to pay for its crimes and would fall along with Russia and “all white power,” with the recent conflict in Ukraine paving the way.

In his “Swan Song” address delivered last week at the Mosque Maryam, which serves as the Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago, Farrakhan spoke during the annual celebration of Saviours’ Day, which marks the birth of the faith’s founder, W. Fard Muhammad.

