THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan says Rep. Ilhan Omar merely spoke the truth and should not have apologized for saying Israel and the U.S. Jewish lobby use money to control U.S. politicians.

Indeed, the black-nationalist anti-Semite chided the Minnesota Democrat who apologized last week for playing into anti-Semitic tropes about supposed Jewish control of banking and finance.

Mr. Farrakhan praised “Miss Omar from Somalia. She started talking about the Benjamins and they are trying to make her apologize. Sweetheart, don’t do that.”

Addressing himself to the Muslim congresswoman, Mr. Farrakhan told her at his annual Founder’s Day speech Sunday in Chicago that “you don’t have nothing to apologize for. Israel and AIPAC pays off senators and congressmen to do their bidding.”