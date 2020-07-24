Breitbart:

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) introduced a privileged resolution on Thursday that calls upon Congress to ban the Democratic Party for supporting slavery and the Confederate States of America, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Gohmert released a privileged resolution on Thursday that details the Democratic Party’s history of supporting slavery, the Confederacy, and other racist policies throughout the party’s history. A privileged resolution allows for Gohmert, or any other congressman, to “supersede or interrupt other matters that might be called up or pending before the House.” Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jody Hice (R-GA), Rand Weber (R-TX), and Andy Harris (R-MD) cosponsored Gohmert’s resolution.

A privileged resolution requires the House to either immediately table the motion, which then becomes a vote for or against it, or bring it to the floor for a vote within two days of its introduction. If the resolution survives a vote to table, each side has an hour to debate it before it comes up for a vote on the floor.

Gohmert’s resolution provides a long list of instances in which the Democratic Party supported slavery, the Confederacy, and racist policies, including:

The Democratic Party platforms of 1840, 1844, 1848, 1852, and 1856 stated “that all efforts of the abolitionists, or others, made to induce Congress to interfere with questions of slavery . . . are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences; and that all such efforts have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the Union, and ought not to be countenanced by any friend of our political institutions.”

The Democratic Party platform of 1856 declared that “new states” to the Union should be admitted “with or without domestic slavery, as [the state] may elect.”

The Democratic Party platform of 1856 declared that “we recognize the right of the people of all the Territories . . . to form a Constitution, with or without domestic slavery.”

The Democratic Party platform of 1860, in seeking to uphold the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 that required law enforcement officials to arrest any individual suspected of being a runaway slave, stated that “the enactments of the State Legislatures to defeat the faithful execution of the Fugitive Slave Law are hostile in character, subversive of the Constitution, and revolutionary in their effect.”

No Democrat in Congress supported the 14th Amendment, which gave full citizenship to freed slaves. It passed in 1868 with 94 percent Republican support and zero support from Democrats.

No Democrat in Congress supported the 15th Amendment, which gave freed slaves the right to vote. It passed in 1870 with 100 percent Republican support and zero support from Democrats.

Various state Democratic Party officials enacted policies to disenfranchise and “systematically suppress” the right of African Americans to vote. The resolution specifically cites the 1902 Constitution of the State of Virginia that disenfranchised about 90 percent of the African American voters at the time, forcibly reducing the number of eligible African American voters from about 147,000 in 1901 to about 10,000 by 1905. The resolution notes that this measure was “supported almost exclusively by Virginia Democrats.”

